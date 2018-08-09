Dresden residents will soon be able make payments at city hall with credit or debit cards.

At this week’s monthly board meeting, Mayor Jeff Washburn said the possibility of accepting credit or debit card payments was something that had been discussed for quite some time.

Now it appears that option will soon be available.

The city is in the process of acquiring a card reading device through Square that will allow citizens to pay their water bills or other fees at city hall with a credit or debit card.

The city would charge a 3-percent convenience fee for the transaction.

