The City of Dresden’s Condemnation Board will meet tonight to address cleaning up abandoned and dilapidated properties in the city.

At this month’s City Board meeting, Mayor Jeff Washburn and the Board of Alderman reappointed the city’s Condemnation Board to more closely examine properties in the city that meet the city’s code to be condemned.

Serving on the new board are Alderwoman Sandra Klutts, Lin Dunn, Bobby Goode, LeAnne Moore, Kelly Trevathan, and city building inspector David Kelly.

The Condemnation Board meets tonight at 6:00 at Dresden City Hall to consider properties to be condemned.