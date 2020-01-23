The Dresden Condemnation Board will be taking action tonight on a list of properties when it meets tonight at City Hall.

The Condemnation Board consists of Alderwoman Sandra Klutts, Lin Dunn, Bobby Goode, LeAnne Moore Johnson, Kelly Trevathan, and Ex-Officio members Mayor Jeff Washburn and city building inspector David Kelly.

During last month’s Dresden City Board meeting, City Attorney Beau Pemberton talked about the city’s enforcement of the code violations.

Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn says the city has already demolished a property on East Maple Street and the property owners of a property on Evergreen Street Extended demolished that property after being sent a request by the city to clean up the property.

The Dresden Condemnation Board meets tonight at 6:00 at Dresden City Board and the meeting is open to the public.