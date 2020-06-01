Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn has lifted the curfew for the City of Dresden.

In a press release Monday, Mayor Washburn said that since there is currently only one active COVID-19 case in Weakley County and because there have been no new confirmed cases in the county for the past two weeks, he is rescinding the curfew order for Dresden.

Mayor Washburn says effectively immediately, the city park will be opened to the public on the pre-COVID-19 schedule with the requirement that groups larger than 50 should not congregate in any one area of the park as set out in the Governor’s executive order.

Persons using the park are encouraged to use social distancing guidelines when interacting with others.

Dresden City Hall will remain closed to the public until July 6th.