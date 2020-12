The City of Dresden is disputing an appraisal fee from the county.

During Monday night’s Dresden City Board meeting, Finance Director Carla Edwards told the board about the nearly $4,200 dollar tax reappraisal fee from Property Assessor David Tuck’s office.

(AUDIO)

The news of the fee brought questions from Alderman Gwin Anderson to Mayor Jeff Washburn.

(AUDIO)

No action was taken by the Board to pay the reappraisal fee.