Dresden Elementary and Martin Elementary named 2022 Tennessee Reward Schools; District designated ‘Advancing’

Dresden Elementary School and Martin Elementary School have achieved Tennessee Reward School status by the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE).

Based on data from 2021-22, the schools acquired the superlative title through excellent performance under the State’s scoring matrix.

TDOE Reward Schools score in the top tier of the State’s comprehensive scoring formula that factors in TCAP achievement numbers, growth, chronic absence, graduation rates, English language learner proficiency, and other components. Schools are recognized as a Reward School when they demonstrate high levels and/or improvement in performance by meeting their annual measurable objectives across performance indicators and student groups.

In addition, Weakley County Schools earned the designation as an “Advancing” school district. The ranking is the second highest achievement on the state’s accountability model and factors scores from several metrics to highlight overall district performance.

Dresden Elementary School Principal Melanie Needham said that the achievement is a true team effort.

“Our students, teachers, and staff have put in so much work to earn this recognition. Everyone involved with Dresden Elementary is part of this success. It’s wonderful to know that we are on track with our mission of ensuring the intellectual, emotional, social, and physical growth of every student in our school,” said Needham.

Martin Elementary School Principal Patresa Rogers accredits the accomplishment to faculty and staff’s steadfast attention to student needs combined with the hard work of all students and school personnel.

“This honor reflects the phenomenal work of our dedicated teachers, staff, and students. Our schools have faced many challenges over the last few years, and this recognition reflects hard work and commitment to achieve by students, faculty, and our supportive community,” Rogers commented.

Director of Schools Randy Frazier said that the district’s achievements are no accident.

“Reward School status is one of the top distinctions a school can earn in our state, and we are very proud of Martin Elementary School and Dresden Elementary School for their excellence. Equally exciting are the gains we’ve seen in all our schools. An ‘Advancing’ status as a district means a job well done by all,” Frazier said. “Without question, these achievements are no accident. They are the result of the hard work and commitment of our principals, teachers, support staff, students, families, and community partners. This recognition is a source of inspiration and pride for every individual who supports Weakley County Schools.”