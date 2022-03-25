Dresden Elks Lodge donates to Weakley County Backpack Program

The Dresden Elks Lodge is donating $5,500 to the Weakley County Backpack Program to help feed hungry children in the county.

Backpack Program President Colin Johnson says, “The Dresden Elks Lodge has been a faithful supporter of the Backpack Program through their donations and labor and we are so thankful. The program would not be possible without great community support.”

Pictured left to right are: Tommy Moore, Colin Johnson, Richard Trevathan, Dr. Bob Page, and Gary Eddings.