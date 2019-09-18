The Dresden Lions fell in a regional heartbreaker to West Carroll 20-19 on Friday. The Lions are now (1-3) on the season, and (0-2) in Region 7A.

Friday’s game came down to the last play, and Dresden Head Coach Wes Johnson explained to Thunderbolt Radio what happened in the final seconds.

Even with the loss, Coach Johnson has seen how tough his Lions squad is, and knows that he had players that stepped up throughout the night.

Dresden now has another region matchup this week, at home versus undefeated Greenfield. Coach Johnson spoke on his mindset going into this Friday’s game, and gave an update on an injury.

Region 7A play continues in Dresden Friday night, as the Lions play host to the Greenfield Yellowjackets. Kickoff is set for 7:00, with Paul Tinkle and Skylar McCroskey live with the broadcast beginning on Mix 101.3 at 6:30.