The Dresden Lions encountered the team’s first loss of the 2018 campaign to the West Carroll War Eagles 25-20. West Carroll moved on with a region victory and improved to 4-0 on the season, while Dresden suffered some injuries on the field, including star player Drake Yates.

On Saturday’s Coaches Corner, Lions Head Coach Levi Estes told Thunderbolt News what he knew about Yates’ injury.

The War Eagles are the surprise team of the season so far, and every game they’ve played, Coach Josh Wolfe’s team has looked impressive. Coach Estes says they were no different on Friday, even after the Lions jumped ahead 14-0 early.

Losing football games is something that the fans of the Dresden Lions aren’t used to seeing, especially in the regular season. Dresden will have to bounce back against the Yellowjackets of Greenfield, who are now in second place in Region 7A.

Kickoff in Greenfield will take place Friday night at 7:00.

