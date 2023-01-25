Dresden Farm Family Named National Award Winner

A Dresden family has been named a national winner for their poultry operation.

David and Melanie Parham, with Parham’s Pullets, was named the national winner of the U.S. Poultry Farm Family Environmental Excellence Award for the state association category.

The Family Farm Environmental Excellence Award recognizes exemplary environmental stewardship by family farmers engaged in poultry and egg production.

The Parham’s were nominated for the award by the Tennessee Poultry Association and Tyson Foods of Union City.

The Parham’s were also named the Tennessee Poultry Association “Farm Family of the Year” in 2022.

A photo of the Parham’s accepting their award has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.