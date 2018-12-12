The Dresden Fire Department battled a house fire early Wednesday morning on Jewell Store Road.

The fire was reported around 4:40 Wednesday morning at 1537 Jewell Store Road where firefighters found the single-story residence with fire and smoke coming from the rear of the home.

Firefighters kept the fire contained to one room, with smoke damage throughout the home.

No one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters were on the scene for almost three hours.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

