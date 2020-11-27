Dresden Fire Department officials are investigating a fire that destroyed an abandoned house Thanksgiving night on Darnell Lane.

Deputy Chief Kory Green says firefighters were called the fire around 6:30 with mutual aid requested from the Gleason Fire Department.

Firefighters worked about three hours to extinguish the fully engulfed structure.

Green says there was no electricity hooked to the house and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

The house was valued at $28,000.

(photo courtesy Kory Green, Dresden Fire Department)