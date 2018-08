Abnormally dry conditions fueled a couple of grass fires in the Dresden area over the weekend.

Dresden Fire Department Deputy Chief Kory Green says Saturday afternoon, Dresden firefighters were called to an area on Highway 22 where a grass fire was burning in the median.

Then on Sunday afternoon, Green says fire personnel responded to the FedEx Freight location in the Industrial Park for another grass fire.

Both fires were contained to a small area.

