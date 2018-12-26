The Dresden Fire Department is investigation a Christmas Eve fire that destroyed a mobile home.

Deputy Chief Kory Green tells Thunderbolt Radio News the fire call was received at 11:34 Christmas Eve night for a structure fire at 1076 Evergreen Street.

Green says when he arrived on the scene, flames were shooting from the roof and front door, with the structure 75% consumed by the fire.

According to Green, by the time firefighters were able to get hoses from the truck, the structure was a loss.

Deputy Chief Green says high winds Monday night contributed to the fast-moving fire.

Green says the structure had no electricity to the home and was occupied by one person, who was not injured.

The fire remains under investigation.

The Dresden Fire Department had mutual aid from the Sharon Fire Department.

A total of 18 firefighters, three engines, and two rescue trucks were on the scene.