Dresden graduate to attend prestigious UCLA medical school

A Dresden High School graduate has been accepted to attend medical school at UCLA.

Mary Magdalene “Maggie” Owens, a 2016 DHS graduate, is among the less than 1.5% of applicants accepted by the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California-Los Angeles.

She’ll start medical school in August.

In the recent U.S. News & World Report assessment of American medical schools, UCLA placed in the top 10 in six of eight medical specialties.

Ms. Owens has also won the highest honor awarded any medical student at UCLA, the David Geffen Medical Student Scholarship, which supports outstanding students with tuition and living expenses.

After graduating from Dresden High School, Ms. Owens won scholarships to attend the University of Alabama, where she was in the Honors Program and a Blount Scholar. Ms. Owens also worked multiple jobs while in college and in 2019 was named the University’s Student Employee of the Year. She graduated from the University of Alabama summa cum laude with a 4.0 grade point average.

Maggie Owens is the daughter of Dukedom native Renee Mason.