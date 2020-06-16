A guest at Dresden High School’s graduation ceremony has tested positive for COVID-19.

Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier says the individual was tested on Sunday following Friday night’s ceremony and shared the results after learning of the positive results.

According to the Weakley County Health Department, if anyone who attended the ceremony on Friday evening has concerns for their personal health or the health of their family they should contact their personal physician or the Health Department at (731) 364-2210.

Health officials note that some of the symptoms could include fever, coughing, sore throat, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, nausea, diarrhea, loss of sense of smell or taste, muscle aches and a general sense of being unwell.

The Weakley County Health Department is open for testing Monday through Friday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at 9852 TN-22, Dresden, TN 38225. The process is a drive-through system and appointments are required in order for staff to prepare for the testing. The department confirms that usually, individuals can be seen on the day they call.

Tests are free and no insurance is needed.

Dresden High School Principal Chuck West and staff reached out to the graduates to inform them personally on Tuesday.