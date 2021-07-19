Dresden, Greenfield, and Westview chapters attend State FFA Convention

The Dresden, Greenfield, and Westview Chapters travelled to Gatlinburg this spring to attend the 93rd Annual Tennessee FFA State Convention.

Over 3,000 FFA members and advisors gather each year at the Gatlinburg Convention Center to participate in four days full of workshops, sessions, and Career and Leadership Development Events. Students also interact with universities, businesses, and industry leaders throughout the Career and Trade Show.

Westview FFA members attending the Annual TN FFA State Convention include (back row, left to right) Baylah Pettit, Walker Plunk, Carson Dinning, Weston Rowlett, Advisor Kyle Rogers; (front row, left to right) Jerrie Moseley, Makayla Moss, Sophia Shaw, Abigail Colarullo, Easton Stricklin, and Parker Wright.

Greenfield FFA members attending the Annual TN FFA State Convention include (left to right) Franklin Pruitt, Drake Fisher, Ean Radford, Hayden Baker, and Tanner Birdwell. Advisor Matt Humphrey not pictured.

Dresden FFA members in attendance at the Annual TN FFA State Convention were (front row, left to right) Abbigail Hayes, Destanie Dean, Morgan Richards, Erin Mallory, Taylor Oliver, Cora Ogg, Hannah White, Merissa Harrison, Amanda Perry, Mavree Craig; (back row, left to right) Sam Laws, Jesse Randolph, Creed Melton, Miller Moore, Clay Higgs, Spencer Davis, Tanner Floyd, Daniel Dean, Paige Gamow, and Advisor Jon Holden.

Cora Ogg and Spencer Davis of the Dresden FFA Chapter were named the state winners in the Environmental and Natural Resource System competition. They presented on Worms on Herbicides and are now eligible to represent Tennessee at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, this October.

(Karen Campbell, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)