Dresden High School students earn communication certifications

Eleven Dresden High School students earned the Southwest Airlines Professional Communication Certification last week. The certification process assesses industry-valued and industry-recognized standards produced by Southwest Airlines.

The certification validates the knowledge and skills necessary to communicate effectively, think critically and work with others, resulting in an employee with greater interpersonal and customer service skills.

Students obtaining the certification are Destanie Dean, Ashlee Mallon, Marlee Scronce, Jamie Krupa, Kaci Finney, Aiden Heisler and Zack Boyd. Pictured separately are Jayson Ritz and Jon Mark Melton. Not Pictured: Micah Wingate and Aaron Fulcher.