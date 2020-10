Dresden’s homecoming game against Gleason has been moved to Thursday night due to the threat of rain and possible thunderstorms Friday night.

Several other games have been moved to Thursday, including:

South Fulton @ West Carroll

Ballard Memorial @ Fulton County

West Creek @ Dyer County

Haywood @ South Side

For now, the Greenfield at Lake County and Waverly at Westview games are still scheduled for Friday night.