The City of Dresden is hosting the town’s first Children’s Christmas Parade Sunday during its city-wide Christmas Open House.

Children are invited to decorate their bicycles, wagons, and even themselves in festive holiday cheer.

The Children’s Christmas Parade starts at 3:00 at the rear parking lot of Dresden City Hall and end at BancorpSouth.

Businesses participating in the Christmas Open House have also donated prizes for the parade.

The Christmas Open House is Sunday from 1:00 t0 5:00.

Refreshments will be served at City Hall and there will be special music around the downtown square.

Children can also enjoy face painting, cookies, and pictures with Santa at First United Methodist Church.

The ceremonial lighting of the city’s Christmas tree will be held at dusk.

