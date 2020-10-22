The Dresden Lions will host homecoming tonight as the Gleason Bulldogs pay a visit.

Bulldogs Coach Noah Lampkins says Gleason’s quarterback Colton Krochet was injured early in last week’s Greenfield game, as was Bulldog running back Drake Lovell.

Although Gleason is at the bottom of the Region 7-A standings, Coach Lampkins says the region is very evenly matched.

Dresden Coach Wes Johnson says the BYE week helped the younger Lions who will see more time on the field tonight.

Coach Johnson says some players are in quarantine this week, but the Lions will be ready for all four quarters tonight.

Gleason and Dresden kick off at 7:30 tonight, with the broadcast set for 7:00 on Mix 101.3. All tickets old tonight will be presold only.

Fans can buy tickets for tonight’s game at Gleason and Dresden High Schools from 9:00 until 1:30 today. There will be no tickets sold at the gate, masks will be required, and temperatures will be taken upon entry.