Dresden High School is announcing ticket sales and guidelines for fans ahead of Friday night’s home opener against West Carroll.

All tickets to Friday night’s game will be sold in advance. No tickets will be sold at the gate.

Tickets will be on sale Friday at the school from 9:00 until 1:30 for $6, cash only.

West Carroll High School tickets will be available for purchase at the school.

Gates will open at 6:00 and everyone will wear a mask and temperature will be taken, upon entering. Anyone with 100.4 and over will be not be allowed to enter.

All fans must wear facial coverings if within six feet of the others and maintain social distancing (six feet, or the equivalent of two empty seats between themselves and other fans) from anyone other than those living in the same household.