Dresden, Kenton, Mayfield receive donation on anniversary of Cookeville tornado

Putnam County and Cookeville residents and businesses donated $240,000 Thursday to help families in West Tennessee and Western Kentucky impacted by the December tornadoes.

Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton and Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter made the announcement Thursday to Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn, Kenton Mayor Danny Jowers, and Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan.

Thursday was the second anniversary of the tornado that killed 19 people in Cookeville and Putnam County.

With the donation, the City of Mayfield will receive $100,000, the City of Dresden $100,000, and the City of Kenton $40,000.

The donations were announced to the mayors over a Zoom meeting Thursday afternoon, with Mayor O’Nan saying…

Mayor Washburn was also thankful for the donation.

All five mayors plan to meet in person in the near future.