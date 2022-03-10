Dresden Lady Lions advance to Class 1A semifinals after 50-33 win over Van Buren Co.

The Dresden Lady Lions will move on in the TSSAA Class 1A State Tournament following a 50-33 win over Van Buren County.

Dresden will play Wayne County in the first Class 1A semifinal game Friday afternoon at 4:30.

The Lady Lions were led by Paisley Pittman, who had a double-double, scoring 21 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Airtime will be Friday at 3:30 on MIX 101.3 with Paul Tinkle and Vic Durall with the call.