Dresden Lady Lions back in Murfreesboro in hopes of winning Class A state title

(This article features audio with Coach Jonathan West and players Paisley Pittman, Lucy Curry, Maggie Oliver, Keely Swatzell, Allie Spaulding, and Kaylee Jarred.)

The Dresden Lady Lions (25-7) begin a run for a state championship Wednesday afternoon when they face Wayne County in the TSSAA Class A Quarterfinals in Murfreesboro.

Dresden goes into Wednesday’s game as the District 13A and Region 7A champions with a 6-o postseason record and winners of seven straight.

Jonathan West is in his 19th season as the the head coach of the Lady Lions. His overall record is 383-191. Coach West is leading Dresden girls to state for the fifth time. His assistant coaches are Robert Browning and Steve Jaco.

Following Saturday night’s 69-46 Class A sectional win over Westwood, Coach West talked with Thunderbolt Radio Sports’ Vic Durall…

(AUDIO)

Several Lady Lions also joined Durall on the post-game show.

Junior Paisley Pittman…

(AUDIO)

Senior Lucy Curry…

(AUDIO)

Senior Maggie Oliver…

(AUDIO)

Senior Keely Swatzell…

(AUDIO)

Sophomore Allie Spaulding…

(AUDIO)

Sophomore Kaylee Jarred…

(AUDIO)

The rest of the Lady Lions roster includes sophomores Haylee Jarred and Mollie Oliver and freshmen Gracie Adams, Elizabith Jarred, and Kaitlyn Ritz.

Game time for Dresden’s Class A quarterfinal matchup with Wayne County is Wednesday afternoon at 2:45 with the broadcast beginning at 1:45 on MIX 101.3.