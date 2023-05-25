Dresden Lady Lions bow out of state softball tournament

Facing elimination in the Class 1A state tournament Wednesday, the Dresden softball team defeated North Greene 6-5 in 10 innings before falling 7-1 to Hollow Rock-Bruceton to end their season. The Lady Lions finished the year with a 21-6 record.

In their first game of the day, Dresden led 5-1 entering the bottom of the seventh when North Greene scored four runs to tie the game and send it into extra innings. The Lady Lions recorded the winning run in the top of the tenth as Kaci Finney popped out into a double play scoring Paisley Pittman. Dresden outhit their opponent 13-9. Tilley Hopper posted three hits in the contest, while Allie Spaulding (1 RBI), Maggie Oliver and Eva Stafford had two hits each. Pittman, Finney (1 RBI), Haylee Jarred and Mollie Oliver (2 RBIs) each had one hit in the game. Stafford was also the winning pitcher and logged 16 strikeouts.

Dresden faced Hollow Rock-Bruceton in their second game Wednesday. Bruceton had a 4-0 advantage before the Lady Lions scored in the top of the fifth inning on an Allie Spaulding triple that brought home Kaylee Jarred. Bruceton added three runs in the sixth for the final tally. Spaulding had three of Dresden’s six hits in the contest. Kaylee Jarred added two hits and Kaci Finney recorded one. Pitcher Eva Stafford tossed five strikeouts.

The state tournament loss marked the final high school softball game for Dresden seniors Kailee Graves, Maggie Oliver, Keely Swatzell and Emma Waycaster. The group made history as members of the first two Lady Lion softball teams to qualify for the TSSAA Spring Fling.