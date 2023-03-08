Dresden Lady Lions’ season ends in quarterfinal loss to Wayne County

The Dresden Lady Lions saw their season end Wednesday with a 69-48 state quarterfinal loss to Wayne County in Murfreesboro.

The Lady Lions finish the season 25-8.

Dresden senior Lucy Curry lead the team in scoring with 14.

After the game, Dresden coach Jonathan West said…

(AUDIO)

Coach West also thanked the Dresden fans for their support this season.

(AUDIO)

Meanwhile, Wayne County moves on to face Hampton Friday afternoon in the Class 1A semifinals at 1:15.