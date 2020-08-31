Week Three of the high school football season will be the opening week for two local teams.

Dresden will travel to Lake County Friday night after both teams were quarantined due to the pandemic. Dresden had to cancel games with Westview and Scotts Hill, while the Falcons had to scrap their games with Union City and Crockett County.

Lions coach Wes Johnson gave insight on what the quarantine was like for Dresden.

Coach Johnson says instilling the Dresden winning mentality is his goal.

Coach Johnson invites Lions fans to Tiptonville, and encourages fans to buy tickets at the school this week.

Dresden and Lake County kick off each team’s first game of the season in Tiptonville Friday night at 7:00. Paul Tinkle and Skylar McCroskey have the pregame at 6:30 on Mix 101.3.