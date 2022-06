The Dresden Lions football team is preparing for the 2022 season with Coach Keith Hodge telling Thunderbolt Radio News about the team’s recent spring practice.

Coach Hodge says the team is preparing for upcoming 7-on-7 games.

Coach Hodge explains how 7-on-7 works.

The Dresden Lions open their season August 18th against the Westview Chargers at Hardy Graham Stadium at UT Martin.