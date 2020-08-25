A Dresden man is accused a hitting a woman and making death threats.

Forty-nine-year-old Larry Dwayne Ogle was arrested last week on Evergreen Street by Dresden Police Patrolman Thomas Travis after the victim stated Ogle hit her on the side of the head and that he stabbed the bed multiple times while threatening to kill everyone in the house.

As officers were arresting Ogle, Patrolman Travis noticed .22 caliber bullets on the floor and a shotgun leaning against the wall. Officers later located a .22 caliber handgun.

Ogle is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Domestic Assault.

He has since been released from the Weakley County Jail.