Dresden man accused of making threats with an AR-15 while wearing a bullet-proof vest

A Dresden man is accused of making threats with an AR-15 while wearing a bullet-proof vest.

27-year-old Dain Cissell was arrested Friday after the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department was called to Fast Eddie’s on Paris Highway 54 regarding an aggravated assault with a firearm.

Three men stated Cissell pulled into the parking lot and got out of his vehicle wearing the bullet-proof vest and carrying the AR-15 rifle. Cissell reportedly walked over to a trailer screaming for his weed and guns or he would kill whoever was inside the trailer.

The men said when there was no response from the trailer, Cissell looked at them and said he’d kill them, too.

Officers found Cissell sitting in a vehicle at his residence and he was still wearing the bullet-proof vest with a revolver sticking out the top and the loaded AR-15 beside him.

Cissell is charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Unlawful Use of Body Armor. Cissell had a prior charge of Aggravated Assault in Weakley County in 2017.

He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.