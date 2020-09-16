A Dresden man is accused of stealing weapons from a gun repair shop in Pillowville.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigator Marty Plunk says 33-year-old Daniel Michael Frazier was arrested and charged for taking two nine-millimeter handguns and a .380 handgun from the Pillowville Gun Repair Shop.

Pillowville is on Highway 124 between Greenfield and McKenzie.

The arrest report says Frazier was in the shop with the owner when he took the weapons from a glass case.

All of the weapons were semi-automatic.

Frazier is charged with Theft over $1,000 Dollars and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.