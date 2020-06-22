A Dresden man is charged with assault after allegedly trying to kill his ex-wife.

Last Thursday, Dresden Police arrested 39-year-old George Hilton Craig on charges of Aggravated Assault, Being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Theft of Property, Violating an Order of Protection, and Violation of Probation.

The arrest comes after officers were called Wednesday to a residence on Woodside Circle after Craig’s ex-wife called 911 stating that Craig had a gun and was threatening to kill her.

The victim said Craig had retrieved a handgun from a bedroom, pointed it at her, and pulled the trigger. However, the gun jammed. Craig cleared the jam by pulling back the slide, and the bullet ejected.

The altercation continued in the bathroom with Craig allegedly holding the victim against the bathroom wall with the gun still in his hand.

A witness separated the two, with the victim then calling 911 and Craig leaving the residence with the gun.

The arrest report shows Craig was convicted in February in Weakley County Circuit Court for displaying sexual content to a minor.

Craig is being held in the Weakley County Jail.