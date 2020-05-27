A Dresden man is facing charges after allegedly trying to steal a trail camera from the Martin Walmart.

Earlier this month, Martin Police Patrolman Clay Dean was called to the store where security footage showed 34-year-old Buddy Ellis damaging a security tag on a trail camera valued at over $125 dollars.

The footage later showed Ellis walk to the garden center and cutting a hole through the roll-up screen on the fence causing $2,000 dollars in damage.

Ellis is charged with Vandalism and total restitution due to Walmart is $2,125 dollars.

Nine days prior to the Walmart incident, Ellis was arrested in Gleason for stealing a car and driving on a revoked license.

Ellis has been released from the Weakley County Jail.