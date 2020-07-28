A Dresden man is facing a public indecency charge after being found naked in his yard.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Sergeant Neil Cantrell responded to a residence on Rock McClain Road to a call of a man naked and yelling in his yard and when he arrived, he found 38-year-old Zachary Aaron Collins in the yard naked and yelling towards the sky at the sun.

Cantrell told Collins to put some clothes on and once inside the residence, Collins told Cantrell that he was cursed and his clothes were cursed.

Collins was arrested and charged with Indecent Exposure and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.