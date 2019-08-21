A Weakley County man has been arrested and charged, following a bomb threat last month to a Ballard County bank.

West Kentucky Star reported Ballard County deputies responded on July 22nd to a reported bomb threat at First Community Bank in LaCenter.

At the scene, officers evacuated the bank, but found no sign of an explosive device.

Sheriff’s reports said the threat call was then traced to Robert Hubble, of Dresden.

Following a contact with the Dresden Police Department, Hubble was located and reportedly admitted to making the call.

He was charged with second degree terroristic threatening, and placed into the Ballard County Jail.