A Dresden man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a gun a man and shooting in his direction.

An affidavit states multiple men approached the victim on Byrd Street in Dresden, threatening to “beat him up,” when 18-year-old Christian J. Allen, of Old Latham Road in Dresden, pulled a silver handgun from his waistband, pointed it at the victim, and shot in his direction.

No one was injured in the incident.

Allen is charged with Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and Unlawful Carrying or Possession of a Weapon.

He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...