A Dresden man is facing a drug charge after a traffic stop in Gleason.

Just after midnight last Monday night, 20-year-old Deven Christian Sims was stopped for a window tint violation by Gleason Police Patrolman Ben Burnett on Highway 22 in Gleason.

After seeing cigar wrappers commonly used to smoke marijuana, Patrolman Burnett asked Sims for consent to search the vehicle which Sims refused.

Sergeant Jacob Howington and the Gleason Police Department’s tracking and narcotics K-9, Maverick, were called to the scene where Maverick gave a positive alert.

A search of the vehicle revealed nearly 17 grams of marijuana inside an ash tray.

Sims is charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.