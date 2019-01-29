A Dresden man is facing drug charges after a search of his home reveals 11 grams of meth and other drug-related items.

60-year-old Randy Allen Ellis of Oakdale Street in Dresden was arrested after Weakley County Investigator Eric Smith and other officers with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department and Dresden Police Department searched Ellis’ home and found 11 grams of meth, along with a separate baggie of meth.

Officers also found pipes, hypodermic needles, scales, baggies, and cash in the home.

According to Investigator Smith, Ellis admitted to selling meth to around four or five people.

Ellis is being held in the Weakley County Jail.