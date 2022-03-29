Dresden man charged with animal cruelty

A Dresden man is facing an animal cruelty charge after a rabbit was found caged without food and water at an abandoned residence.

A warrant for 43-year-old Jason Dean was issued after Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Brock responded to an abandoned residence on Ralston Road in reference to animal abuse.

When Deputy Brock arrived, he found a rabbit locked in a cage in a corner of an open carport. The deputy noted that the water bottle in the cage appeared to be empty for several days and there was no food in the cage.

Deputy Brock contacted Dean who said he hadn’t been on the property for four days.

Dean is charged with Cruelty to Animals and has been released from the Weakley County Jail.