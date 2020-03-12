A Dresden man is being held in the Weakley County Jail on charges including armed robbery and kidnapping.

Dresden Police Chief Steve Howe says the incident happened around 7:00 Thursday morning at a residence on South Cedar Street when 36-year-old John David Hitt assaulted and robbed a victim at gunpoint. Hitt then held the victim at gunpoint and drove them to Martin to retrieve money.

Chief Howe says once they were at the location in Martin, the victim managed to get away and call police.

Using a description that was put out by the Martin Police Department, Dresden Police officers and Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies later found Hitt’s vehicle and he fled on foot, with Assistant Chief Chris Crocker and Sheriff’s Investigator James Sanders, with help from a citizen, finding Hitt hiding in a shed.

Hitt is charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Kidnapping.