A Dresden man is in court today to answer to charges of assault and false imprisonment after reportedly holding his wife against her will at gunpoint.

According to the arrest affidavit, Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies Derek Coble and Gary Eddings responded to the residence on Matheny Grove Road where the victim came out the back door and said 53-year-old Sherman Taylor was in the living room.

Once the victim was taken to safety, she told deputies Taylor had fired a shot inside the home, with a bullet hole visible in a window at the rear of the house.

She also said she tried to leave the house, but Taylor stood in the doorway with a shotgun and wouldn’t let her leave.

Deputies ran a criminal check on Taylor which showed he was convicted in 1997 of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon in Massac County, Illinois and had four prior domestic violence charges with the victim.

Taylor was arrested and charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and False Imprisonment.