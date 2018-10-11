A Dresden man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting in a domestic incident.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randal McGowan says around 11:30 Wednesday night, Dresden Police Officer Bryan Chandler responded to a residence on North Wilson Street where the caller said there was a man armed with a pistol.

Chandler reported when he got out of his patrol car, he saw people running and heard gunshots coming from East Park Street.

Captain McGowan says Thursday, as officers from the Dresden Police Department, Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, and agents from the TBI were looking for the suspect, 22-year-old Torres Andre Washington of Dresden turned himself in at the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

Washington is charged with five counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder and five Counts of Aggravated Assault.

He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.

