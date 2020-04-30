A Dresden man is facing burglary and theft charges in connection with a series of break-ins.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says 40-year-old Joshua Robert Thompson was arrested Wednesday for several break-ins in the area of Sharon Highway 89 and Oak Grove Road.

Captain McGowan says Thompson was developed as a suspect and was arrested on a burglary charge out of Carroll County.

Sheriff’s investigators searched his residence and recovered several tools and other items from the Weakley County thefts.

Thompson is charged with two counts of Aggravated Burglary, two counts of Burglary, three counts of Theft over $1,000 Dollars, one count of Theft under $1,000 Dollars, and Violation of Schedule Two Drug after a small amount of meth was found in his possession during his arrest.