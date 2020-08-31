A Dresden man is in the Weakley County Jail accused of chasing a woman with a knife and gun.

41-year-old Bobby Ellis Dickens was arrested Thursday by Dresden Police Lieutenant Bryan Chandler after the victim said Dickens chased her from his residence on Westbrook Lane down Red Hill Road armed with a knife and a gun.

The victim told Lieutenant Chandler that Dickens was screaming and raging mad and fired the gun at his residence putting her in fear of her life.

While being interviewed at the jail, Dickens told Lieutenant Chandler that he was walking down the road with a knife and gun, but was threatening himself and not the victim. He also admitted to shooting the weapon at his house.

Dickens is charged with Aggravated Assault.