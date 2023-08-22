Dresden man charged with evading arrest

A Dresden man is facing charges after trying to evade arrest.

Thirty-eight-year-old Frederick Crosby was arrested early Friday morning after fleeing on foot from officers on Rock McClain Road.

Dresden Police and the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office were looking for a silver Nissan driven by Crosby that had been involved in an earlier incident.

When a Sheriff’s deputy saw the suspected vehicle, Crosby turned onto Rock McClain Road where he crashed the vehicle and fled from officers on foot.

Crosby was later found hiding under some brush in a ditch.

He’s charged with Evading Arrest, Resisting Stop, Frish, Halt, or Arrest. He was booked into the Weakley County Jail.