Dresden man charged with making threats with an AR-15 while wearing a bullet-proof vest in court today

A Dresden man charged with making threats with an AR-15 while wearing a bullet-proof vest appears in court Wednesday.

27-year-old Dain Cissell was arrested March 19th after three men told Weakley County Sheriff’s investigators that Cissell, wearing a bullet-proof vest and carrying an AR-15, got out of his vehicle at Fast Eddie’s on Paris Highway 54 and walked over to a trailer screaming for his weed and guns or he would kill whoever was inside the trailer.

The men said when there was no response from the trailer, Cissell looked at them and said he’d kill them, too.

Officers later found Cissell sitting in a vehicle at his residence, still wearing the bullet-proof vest and the loaded AR-15 beside him.

Cissell is charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Unlawful Use of Body Armor. Cissell had a prior charge of Aggravated Assault in Weakley County in 2017.