A Dresden man is facing charges after allegedly punching a woman in the face and threatening to kill her and her daughter.

Just after midnight Saturday, the victim met with Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Nolan Roberts and said 51-year-old Tim Neisler had punched her in the face and then pointed a gun at her and her juvenile daughter, threatening to kill them both.

In the arrest report, Deputy Roberts noted the victim had a busted lip and red marks on the side of her face and that the juvenile daughter witnessed the assault and that the gun was pointed in her direction during the argument.

Neisler was arrested without incident and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Domestic Assault.

He has since been released from the Weakley County Jail.