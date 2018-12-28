A Dresden man facing attempted murder charges after an October shooting has been bound over to the January term of the Weakley County Grand Jury.

22-year-old Torres Andre Washington was initially charged with five counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and five counts of Aggravated Assault when he fired into a crowd of fleeing witnesses on North Wilson Street on October 10th.

During a preliminary hearing last month, six of the charges were dropped.

Washington is now facing two counts of Attempted Criminal Homicide and two counts of Aggravated Assault.

The Weakley County Grand Jury meets January 8th.

Meanwhile, Washington is being held without bond in the Weakley County Jail.