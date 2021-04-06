Dresden man charged with stealing car at Martin industry

A Dresden man is charged with stealing a car at a Martin industry.

Forty-two-year-old Robert Joseph Hubble II is accused of entering the Dong-A USA industry in Martin and getting the key for a 2018 Ford Focus and taking the vehicle without the owner’s permission.

Hubble and the vehicle were found the next day by the Marshall County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office.

Hubble is charged with a felony count of Theft of Property and was released from the Weakley County Jail.